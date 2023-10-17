Drug Bust At U.S. Post Office In Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. — A drug bust revealed nearly 5 pounds of methamphetamine at the U.S. Post Office in Hibbing.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says around 4 p.m. on Monday, K9 Murphy who during a narcotics investigation conducted a sniff of a suspicious package that indicated the presence of narcotics.

A warrant search of the package revealed about 5 pounds of methamphetamine. Two individuals were taken into custody.

The investigation was put on by members of the Lake Superior Violent Offenders Task Force, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and U.S. Postal Inspectors Office.