Duluth Police Department Reminding Public Of Move Over Law

DULUTH, Minn. — Tuesday is National Move Over Day and the Duluth Police Department is reminding those out and about to follow this law.

The Ted Foss Move Over Law is for any emergency vehicle with its lights activated that may be on the side of the road. It is important for the safety of first responders, law enforcement, emergency and maintenance workers.

The police department says if you see those flashing lights you should slow down, move over if possible, and pay attention to your surroundings. Fines for violating this law can exceed $100.