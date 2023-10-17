Esko Girls Soccer Repeats as Section 7A Champions

This will be Esko's 2nd state tournament appearance in the last 12 years.

ESKO, Minn.- For the 2nd straight year, the Esko girls soccer team is heading to the state tournament.

Esko would defeat Duluth Marshall 4-0 in the Section 7A championship on Monday.

“It was a continuation of last season. They were able to continue to learn. We knew what we were going to face against Marshall and they executed the game plan perfectly in the first half. That’s all I can ask of them is to go out and do their best and they executed,” said head coach Sharon Lahti.

“Well this is goal that we’ve been working towards since the end of last season and the chemistry on this team is insane. We’re together all the time. Like they say your soccer team is your family for the next eight weeks but we’re a family all-year around,” added senior Gwendolyn Lilly.

Esko will find out their first round opponent on Saturday.