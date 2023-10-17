UMD Football Heads to Minot After Shutout Victory Against UMary

Kickoff is set for 1 PM on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD head football coach Curt Wiese has been preaching to his team to have a complete game every week.

That’s what his squad did as they had their 2nd shutout of the season, topping UMary 46 to nothing.

Defensively the Bulldogs held the Maruaders to just ten rushing yards and 88 passing yards.

The offense was clicking too as they put up 40 points for the 4th time this season.

UMD was led by junior wideout Jimmy Durocher, who hauled in two touchdowns on Saturday.

He says a game like last Saturday is what’s expected out of their offense.

“We’re able to get our run game going early. That’s something we focus on, pushing for those five-six yard runs to create 20-30 yard runs. Then that allows the defense to crash down and open up our pass game. Early we like to get the run game going, open up that pass game and it often creates points for us. Forty points is kind of the standard now,” said Durocher.

Next up for UMD is a trip to Minot to face the Beavers.

Head Coach Curt Wiese says Minot presents some things that the Bulldogs haven’t seen yet this season.

“Minot’s a different game for us. You know they’re quite a bit different offensively, they’re different defensively, they have a brand new staff, they’re coming off a win. They play hard. It is a road game for us so I think our guys are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel here. They know we have an opportunity if we continue to win. We play inspired football here for the last four weeks and it will start this weekend hopefully in Minot,” added Wiese.

