#8 UMD Women’s Hockey Not Dwelling as they Enter MSU-Mankato Series

Game one is set for Friday at 3:01 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team is coming off two tough losses at home to 2nd ranked Ohio State.

As a result, the Bulldogs would drop two spots in the polls to number eight in the country.

UMD now turns the page as they will hit the road for the first time this season, facing Minnesota State-Mankato this weekend.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says the team hasn’t dwelled much on the Buckeyes series. They’re focused on getting back on track this weekend against the Mavericks.

“We only have a few days to think about the past and get on with the next. So, we’re excited. We leave here tomorrow morning, get a practice in down in Mankato and get the opportunity to go again on three o’clock on Friday. It comes fast. It might feel like a long week for everybody else. It comes fast for us and I think that’s good for a young group. Just yup, we’re over last week and we’re onto the next. You have an opportunity to grab three points on Friday so let’s go do it,” said Crowell.

