Duluth Marshall Boys Soccer Advances to State for First Time Since 2012

The Hilltoppers now await their first round opponent at state as matchups will be announced on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall boys soccer team extended their season on Wednesday, defeating PACT Charter 3-0 in the Section 7A title game.

This is the Hilltoppers first section title win since 2012.

They now await their first round opponent at state as matchups will be announced on Saturday.