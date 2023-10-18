Grand Rapids to Hire Grant Clafton as Next Boys Head Hockey Coach

It's a reunion of sorts as Clafton was an assistant coach for Rapids in the 2014-2015 season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- It appears Grand Rapids has circled in on their next head boys hockey coach.

Activites Director Dale Christy tweeted out that former Greenway head coach Grant Clafton will be hired as the next head coach of the Thunderhawks, pending school board approval.

Clafton coached the Raiders from 2015 to 2019.

During that run, Greenway would place 2nd at state in the 2018-2019 season.

