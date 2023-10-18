Lincoln Park Reopens

DULUTH, Minn. — The actual Lincoln Park, which is in the Lincoln Park area, had a grand reopening Tuesday. Seven years after the city council adopted the Lincoln Park Mini-Master plan. The plan provided direction for the updating of the park.

It was a celebration at the park, which has been referred to as a gem in the park system. Actual work at the park began a little over a year ago.

Cliff Knettle, a Senior Park Planner with the city says there have been many substantial improvements made to Lincoln Park. These include adding 2 parking lots, an improved sports field and, the park now includes the first and only fully accessible playground in the park system.

Knettle said, “Another big thing is all the accessibility improvements, trails, and walking paths that are accessible from the upper area of the park to the lower.”

While the reopening of the park was top of mind for many, the event also recognized the late Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett.

“We’re also here to dedicate the historic pavilion named in honor of Renee Van Nett who passed away a year or so ago,” said Knettle. “Her legacy will remain as the first indigenous City Council President and this pavilion will be a reminder of that and all the good things she did for the community and the Lincoln Park Neighborhood.”

Lincoln Park is now officially open, but the parks department is asking park-goers to limit their use of the lawn area until the turf is established.