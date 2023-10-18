Loggers Donate Timber To Raise Funds For Gillette Children’s Healthcare

RICE LAKE, Minn. — Tuesday, loggers were busy preparing trees to be hauled away.

The logs aren’t just headed for paper mills and construction sites. It is a joint fundraising effort between St. Louis County and Log-A-Load for Kids.

The county is donating the timber and Log-A-Load is doing the heavy-lifting. It will raise funds for children with medical conditions affecting their movement brain, and bones. Over time, the land used will regenerate, with new trees and other plants.

“Give it two or three years and the trees are going to be resprouted. They’ll be five or six feet tall and that’ll be good for another forty to fifty years when we can harvest the timber again,” said Josh Carlson, St. Louis County Land Department.

Proceeds from this year’s harvest will go to Gillette Children’s Healthcare. The partnership, much like the trees, has room for growth.