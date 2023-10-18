Northern Star: Alex Hanson

UWS Defender growing as a person and player

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s soccer recently went on a seven-game win streak — six of which ended in shutouts. On a team full of playmakers, it may be difficult for one single player to stand out from the crowd. Enter Alex Hanson.

Countless athletes from around the world have played at Superior’s NBC Spartan Sports Complex, but few share a connection to its turf field like Hanson. “It’s really nostalgic for me, growing up here. I remember when this place was built, just growing up, playing here all my life.”

After playing high school soccer for Superior High School, Alex made plans to play college soccer. His brother, Blake, joined the UWS men’s soccer team in 2018, so head coach Joe Mooney knew the Yellow Jackets were a natural fit for Alex.

“It was a wild time because it was during COVID, so he committed when everything was shut down for a few weeks.” Recalled Mooney. “We knew the family that we were getting into with the Hansons, and man, he’s lived up to everything we’ve asked of him and kind of expected him to be.”

In 2022, Hanson took his games to new heights as he was named to the All-UMAC First-Team, along with Division III College Sports Communicators Academic All-American men’s soccer third team.

When I was a freshman, I was a little 18-year-old,” said Hanson. “I wasn’t sure how I belonged, how much I could play, there was a lot of uncertainties…But last year, (Coach) Mooney helped me regain my confidence, and I haven’t looked back since.”

Hanson has taken another leap in production in 2023, And the man who’s had a front-row seat to Alex’s growth through the years couldn’t be prouder.

“It was one of those things of where like, there wasn’t much room for him to grow because he’s been such a terrific young man and leader from the start,” explained Mooney. “You probably thought like he was operating at his ceiling, and I think he’s found a new level of that this year. When you see a guy kind of exceed expectations like that way, it’s really fun, especially when it’s in a leadership capacity like that.”

The Yellow Jackets will next play Martin Luther on the road this Saturday before playing their final home game of the regular season against Northland on Tuesday, October 24.