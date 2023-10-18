Partnership to Improve Career Readiness in Healthcare

Essentia Health and St. Scholastica Team Up

DULUTH, Minn. — St. Scholastica’s new School of Heath Professions received a significant gift from Essentia Health today.

Essentia is donating $1.2 million dollars to fund a permanent dean position. Dr. Michael Wendinger started as the inaugural dean this past July. Over 1,000 St. Scholastica alumni work at Essentia. The new partnership’s goal is to prepare future healthcare workers and better serve communities.

President of The College of St. Scholastica, Dr. Barbara McDonald, described the impact of the partnership.

“For current and future students, we’re excited to be able to take a look at the critical needs of the industry and to help shape programs, so they’re prepared to go work in the healthcare field across Minnesota, but, of course, particularly in Duluth,” McDonald said.

Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman said an important benefit will be the pool of health care talent that will be available.

“We know from our experience in health care that where people train, is where they will practice and where they will live, and where they will raise their family,” Herman said.

“Providing the education within the culture of St. Scholastica, and within the culture of Essentia Health, helps to attract the best and brightest, helps us to retain the best and brightest, to assure the health and well-being for the communities, and the people we are privileged to serve for literally generations to come.”

Dr. Herman also pointed out that both institutions are the fruits of the monastery of the Benedictine Sisters.