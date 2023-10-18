Prep Football: Denfeld, Esko Earn Wins; Cloquet, Proctor Fall at Home

Final week of regular season for Minnesota high school football

DULUTH, Minn.- On a rare Wednesday night of high school football, two of the Northland’s top teams wrapped up their regular season with impressive home victories.

The Duluth Denfeld Hunters won on the road against Hermantown 31-29, improving to 7-1 overall.

Esko cruised past Pine City 61-0, marking their 26th-straight regular season win and putting them at 8-0 in 2023.

In Cloquet’s first game at MCCU Stadium, the Lumberjacks couldn’t hang with North Branch as the Vikings ran away with the 44-7 win. Cloquet finishes their regular season with a 3-5 record.

Proctor gave up two touchdowns in the game’s first two minutes in their 47-14 loss to Mora. That loss puts the Rails at 2-6 overall.