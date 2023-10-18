Tiffany Sticks With Jordan; Stauber Switches Support In Speaker Vote Wednesday

Jordan appears to have lost second attempt.

One Northland lawmaker held firm in his support of Representative Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House Wednesday, but another moved away from Jordan.

Jordan, a Republican lawmaker from Ohio, appears to have lost his second vote in his bid to become speaker.

On Tuesday, both Minnesota 8th District Congressman Pete Stauber, and Wisconsin 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany voted for Jordan.

Wednesday, Tiffany voted again for Jordan.

However, Stauber switched his vote to Republican Arkansas Congressman, Bruce Westerman.

In expressing his previous support for Jordan, Tiffany has said that Jordan is strong on border security and the right person to lead the House.

Tuesday evening, Tiffany said, “…I will vote for him again tomorrow. The House needs to get back to work.”

Stauber has not responded to several requests for comment about his votes for Speaker.