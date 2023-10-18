Tourism Tax to Last 30 More Years

DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday night the Duluth City Council voted unanimously to continue the tourism tax for another 30 years. The state legislature had given its okay for the city to continue collecting the tax for three decades.

Because it is a tourism tax, the money raised must encourage tourists to come and recreate in Duluth, but the use of the money can, and should also help residents. Jim Filby-Willams outlined some of the ways the money can help.

“This will go to re-invest in historic gyms like Wade Stadium and Wheeler Athletic Complex,” said Filby-Williams. “Nearly 100-year-old facilities that are well used and loved and showing it. Whether is parking lots or restrooms or leaky roofs, or new turf surfaces for softball and baseball. These facilities require re-investment from time to time just like any other public infrastructure.”

The Mayor Emily Larson is confident that using this tax money will help the city attract more people, more sports tournaments, and more people coming to Duluth.

“We want to make sure that all families have the ability to do that locally so that you don’t have to drive two hours to play a tournament,” said Mayor Larson. ” That’s expensive, it may take up your time. We want that experience here for local kids and families. ”

The city has a ten-year, four-part plan for the sports initiative. In addition, the city is convening a task force, perhaps as early as next month, to look at an indoor sports facility. Beyond the idea, nothing else has been decided about what the task force will be responsible for.