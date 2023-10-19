Coffee Conversation: UMD to hold Climate Change Conference

DULUTH, Minn. — The University of MN Duluth, Institute on the Environment and Office of Sustainability are hosting a two day, in person conference, Our Climate Futures, October 23-24, 2023, at the UMD Kirby Student Center.

Institute on the Environment Director Julie Etterson and Office of Sustainability Director Jonna Korpi joined FOX21 on the morning newscast Thursday to talk about the event and its purpose.

The conference is a community exploration of impacts, adaptation and mitigation related to climate change, with particular focus on how climate change is disproportionately impacting socioeconomic communities.

The event will feature keynote speaker, August Ball, founder of Cream City Conservation. August Ball is an award-winning environmental conservationist and workplace culture consultant.

Other conference sessions will highlight the effects of climate change on Duluth and northern Minnesota, with particular focus on vulnerable populations, including topics on addressing inequity, housing challenges, access to clean energy and recognizing our climate anxieties.

The conference is free and open to the public.