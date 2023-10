Duluth East Seniors Shine in Sweep over Hilltoppers

Facing Forest Lake in 7AAAA Sectionals

DULUTH, Minn.- In front of a student section beaming with spirit, the Duluth East volleyball team swept Duluth Marshall on Senior Night.

This win (25-22, 25-20, 25-10) puts the Greyhounds at 10-9 while the Hilltoppers are now an even 10-10.

Duluth East is set to face Forest Lake in the first round of the 7AAAA Sectional Tournament on Wednesday, October 25.