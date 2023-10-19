GoFundMe Set Up to Raise Money to Bring Bodies of Two Men Killed in Ashland Home in Mexico

ASHLAND, Wisc — Two brothers from Mexico were shot and killed in Ashland Saturday, and now their family is trying to get their bodies home to be buried.

30-year-old Manuel Garcia and his 27-year-old brother Luis were visiting a third brother who lives in Ashland. The two were shot and killed early Saturday morning. Manuel’s wife is still in Ashland.

The Garcia family is trying to raise the $30,000 needed to transport the brothers’ bodies to their home in Mexico. So far, the GoFundMe page has raised about $19,000 dollars.

The man charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide is Nathan Monkelien, who is a part owner of the Stagecoach Bar in Ashland.

At a court hearing this week, Monkelien’s bail was set at one million dollars.