Minnesota Firefighters Meet in Duluth

Annual Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. — Hundreds of firefighters are in Duluth this weekend for the annual state fire chief conference.

The event has firetrucks on display, as well as new firefighting technologies. They’re holding educational sessions on leadership, professional development, and safety measures. The fire conference is the largest of it’s kind in the Midwest.

MnFIRE is a health and wellness advocacy group for firefighters. Executive Director Wayne Kewitsch says the conference benefits all Minnesotans.

“It’s a great opportunity to network,” Kewitsch said. “It’s a great opportunity for firefighters and fire chief officers to get together and learn some new things that they can bring back to their departments, which in turn benefits the community.”

MnFIRE focuses on the three most common health problems in fire servicemembers: cardiac issues, emotional trauma, and cancer. Friday, they are holding Family Awareness training to educate loved ones and encourage open communication about the risks associated with firefighting.