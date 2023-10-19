Petal It Forward Event Spreads The Joy Of Flowers To People In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The dreary day is not stopping a local flower shop owner in Superior from putting a smile on people’s faces.

Petal it Forward is an event that Artistic Florals by Leslie has been participating in for a few years now. Leslie spent the morning giving random strangers 2 bouquets of flowers, one meant for the person and the other meant for them to give away to someone else.

She says every October there are flower shops across the U.S. that also participate in the day of giving.

“Flowers are shown to help people with their stress levels. It brings joy, it brings smiles, and I just thought it was such a great idea to give away you know complimentary flowers to people on the street to make their day,” said Leslie Hietala, owner of Artistic Florals by Leslie.

Artistic Florals by Leslie stopped by local shops downtown on Tower Avenue. Flowers handed out Wednesday included lilies, carnations, and Viking Poms.