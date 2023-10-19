Planet Fitness Opens First Location In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A fitness center focusing on being judgement free and inclusive is now open.

Planet Fitness located in Duluth near the Miller Hill Mall offers over 22,000 square feet of fitness. That includes cardio and strength machines, as well as express circuit, tanning beds, and massage chairs.

There are over 2,500 locations in the U.S., and this is the first Planet Fitness to open in the area.

The district manager says he hopes everyone feels like they belong when joining the gym.

“This will give you that opportunity to kind of step into a really relaxing environment. Not only to get fit and get active, but to feel welcome and also not feel intimidated by your surroundings as often as some other gyms are. We definitely like to you know maintain our judgement free zone and ensuring everybody’s comfortable when they come in and work out,” said Nick Mills, district manager for Planet Fitness.

There are 2 different types of memberships only one dollar down to sign up now. Check out their website to learn more information.