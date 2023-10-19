Scots Too Much for Saints on Volleyball Court

St. Scholastica falls to 3-18 on season

DULUTH, Minn.- Despite avoiding their fourth-straight sweep, St. Scholastica’s volleyball team was unable to keep up with Macalester in a four-set loss.

Lindsey Baribeau led the Saints’ attack, tallying 12 kills. Defensively, Baribeau recorded 2.5 blocks Riley Panger and Grace Myhre each contributed 10 digs.

Thursday’s loss puts the St. Scholastica at 3-18 on the season. The Saints will stay at home this weekend as they host Saint Mary’s University this Saturday.