Steve Hanke Appointed New Minnesota Sixth District Judge

Duluth attorney will replace retiring Judge Michael Cuzzo in Northeastern corner of state.

Northeastern Minnesota will be getting a new judge.

Steve Hanke has been tapped by Governor Walz to fill a vacancy in the Sixth Judicial District.

He will be replacing the retiring Judge Michael Cuzzo.

Hanke has ties to both sides of the Blatnik Bridge. He is a lawyer for the City of Duluth and is also an adjunct professor at UWS.

He volunteers as a high school mock trial judge and for the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association.

The incoming judge has also served on the board of directors for the Damiano Center and the Duluth Area Family YMCA.

In making the announcement, Governor Walz said of Hanke in a statement, “His dedication to serving his community and commitment to finding creative solutions to challenging issues makes me confident that he will be an excellent jurist for Lake and Cook counties.”

In addition to spending time on both sides of the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, Hanke also crossed the state’s western border to attend college.

He received his B.A. from the University of North Dakota, and his law degree from the University of Minnesota.

The Sixth District includes Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties.

Hanke will be working out of courtrooms in Two Harbors and Grand Marais.