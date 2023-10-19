Whole Foods Co-op Denfeld Location Adds Solar Panels

DULUTH, Minn. — Whole Foods Co-op is going a little greener with the completion of a solar array on the rooftop of their Denfeld location.

Grocery stores are known for using a high amount of energy through keeping food refrigerated, frozen, or warm, according to an employee at the Co-op.

The 145 panels will significantly offset the electricity consumption needed to keep the store running. Whole Foods says they hope by taking this step it will encourage other businesses to do the same.

“I think it’s a way that we are giving back to our community by being a leader in clean energy and showing that it’s possible and actually effective to have the kind of large-scale energy offset that we’re doing here,” said Brandon Smith, acting as Crunchy the Carrot.

Funding for the array comes from a recent federal tax credit enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act. Along with help from the Saint Paul Port Authority’s Property Assessed Clean Energy program.