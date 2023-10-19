Wilderness Return to Home Ice Amid Win Streak

Tied for first place in Midwest Division

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness’ return to Northwoods Credit Union Arena couldn’t have come at a better time.

The NAHL team have been temporarily housed at St. Luke’s Sports & Events Center in Proctor after their Cloquet arena was iceless due to a cooling tower issue.

Friday’s home opener comes as the Wilderness have won six straight games. Leading Minnesota from the bench is first-year head coach Colten St. Clair, who’s welcomed other voices and opinions in the huddle.

“Just like a player, I learn every day,” says St. Clair, who spent two seasons as the associate head coach with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers. “I learn a lot from (my players). Whether I make a mistake or something else works well, I’m just constantly learning. I’m fortunate to be a part of such a great group of the team that we have.”

The Wilderness have a 12-7-3-2 record and are currently tied with the Chippewa Steel for first place in the Midwest Division. Players like Gustavs Ozolins and Harper Searles admit their team wasn’t cohesive at the start of the season, but they’ve since put the pieces together on the ice.

“We started off a little bit slow, but bounced back pretty well.” says Ozolins, who was named teamed captain prior to the start of the regular season. “We’re getting closer as a team. We’re doing better on the ice. We’re doing good off the ice, so I’m pretty happy.”

“All the guys are really good and everyone has the right mindset here.” says Searles, who’s in his first season with Minnesota. “You know, I just think it’s a really good group, it’s been a really good place to play.”

The Wilderness will play their official home opener against Chippewa this Friday at 7:15 p.m.