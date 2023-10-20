Duluth Opera to Showcase Adventures of Speed Dating

DULUTH, Minn. — There’s a new opera in town and it’s showcasing the adventure of speed dating.

Lyric Opera of the North is kicking off their season with a fun packed popular opera.

The opera will be at Clyde Iron Works for two days, this Sunday evening at 4:00 P.M. and Monday night at 7:30 P.M.

Lyric Opera of the North says this show is great for people attending their first opera because it’s easy to follow and understand, and of course it’s fun nature.

“This American opera is set in a fictional dating event, singing actors tell the story. It’s all under 90 minutes long,” said Sarah Lawrence, General Artistic Director, Lyric Opera of the North.

Tickets to the show are available at Lyric Opera of the Norths website.