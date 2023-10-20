Essentia Health Donates Medical Equipment to University of Minnesota Medical School

DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia Health is helping further the education of medical students.

The hospital is donating medical equipment to UMD’s Medical School for students to use in simulation labs.

All the equipment was used at the old St. Mary’s and will give the students access to the latest technology helping them further their education.

“It is up to date, it is the newest, and it will be relevant when we transition to our clinical parts of our education,” said Hannah Strei, medical student. “As we go out into clinical practice and work alongside patients and our preceptors, we already know how to use the equipment because we have it here,” said Nicholas Catlett, medical student.

The medical students say that they are honored and receiving the equipment displays an important partnership between the school and Essentia.

“I think it’s an honor and a privilege to get to be able to use the equipment that was used in a hospital, used to care for patients, save patients’ lives as we in our simulation center learn to do the same as future physicians,” said Joseph Miller, medical student. “As students it’s really validating that we’re backed by a corporation such as Essentia that you know have a place here in Duluth that makes us feel more engrained in the community and accepted,” said Micah Christenson, medical student.

Essentia officials say they hope to partner in many different ways with the medical school in the future.