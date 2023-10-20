Giant Carved Pumpkins Now on Display at Pier B Resort

DULUTH, Minn. — If you enjoy looking at all the Halloween decorations that are out this time of year, you may want to make a visit to Pier B resort for a spooktacular sight.

Right now, they have a couple of freshly carved giant pumpkins out front as part of their Halloween display. One of them is over 1500 pounds. The pumpkins were grown from seeds that come from generations of selective genetics. Farmer Jerry Gibson has a pumpkin patch near Sturgeon Lake where he started growing the gourds in his house in April because it was still too cold outside. Jerry supplied Pier B with two pumpkins last year and was more than happy to bring two again this year.

“You see pictures of them, you see them on TV or on the internet. Until you actually see one in person, it’s just a, yeah it’s a joy that people don’t experience that much anymore,” said Jerry’s Pumpkin Patch owner Jerry Gibson.

The cool October air will help preserve them, but like any other pumpkin, they start to dry out as soon as they are cut into so be sure to check them out now while they are still fresh.