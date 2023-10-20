Israel Evacuates Town Near Lebanese Border In Sign Of Impending Gaza Ground Assault

(AP) — Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.

Israel’s defense minister has ordered troops to prepare to see Gaza “from the inside,” hinting at a ground offensive aimed at crushing Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Aid shipments badly needed in Gaza are positioned to enter through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt.

The war began on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed into Israel, and Israel vowed to destroy the militant group. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said that 4,137 Palestinians have been killed and over 13,000 wounded

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed. An Israeli military spokesperson said that the families of 203 people believed to have been captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza had been notified.