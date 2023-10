Mavericks Pull Upset Over Bulldogs Volleyball

First-set win not enough for UMD

DULUTH, Minn.- Despite coming into Friday night’s matchup as the favorites, the UMD Bulldogs were unable to keep up with Minnesota State, falling in four sets.

The Bulldogs won the first set, but struggled to contain the Mavericks in sets two through four. They’ll look to get back on track Saturday afternoon against second-ranked Concordia St. Paul.