Northwestern Cruises Past Elk Mound in Playoff Opener

Seventh-straight Level 1 victory

MAPLE, Wis.- The Northwestern Tigers are headed to the next round of the playoffs after defeating Elk Mound 44-12 Friday.

Cooper Lawton scored the Tigers’ first touchdown before Ethan Harms made it a two-score game with a quarterback sneak at the goalline.

The Tigers will face Stanley-Boyd on their home turf on Friday, October 27.