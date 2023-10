Power Plays Rule the Day in Bulldogs’ Win over Beavers

Three PP goals by UMD in first period

DULUTH, Minn.- It didn’t take long for UMD’s men’s hockey team to show their special teams dominance in Friday’s 4-0 win over Bemidji State.

The Bulldogs scored three goals in the first period, all of which came on power plays. UMD will have another go at the Beavers Saturday night in Bemidji.