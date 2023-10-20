Saints Football Facing Tough Test Against Carleton College

Knights 5-1 in 2023 season

DULUTH, Minn.- Saint Scholastica will be on the road Saturday afternoon when they take on Carleton College.

The Saints’ season hasn’t gone as expected as they currently sit at 2-4 overall. Meanwhile, Carleton currently sits at 5-1, and Saints Linebacker John Bonner knows they’ll have to be prepared and play their absolute best if they want a chance to win.

“Just another week, focusing on ourselves, like trying to get all the guys ready, making sure we can correct a lot of the mistakes that have compiled over the past couple weeks and just making sure we’re prepared because every MIAC team like a hard, physical matchup and a game that you’ve got to be ready for.” Explained Bonner.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for us to come out here and show what we’ve been working on, show what we can do, and just finish the season on a good note.” Said Quarterback Donald West.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Saturday in Northfield, Minnesota. Following this weekend, the Saints will only have two regular season games remaining, including their home finale November 4th.