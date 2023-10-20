The Great Pumpkin Train Returns to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Nothing says fall quite like a pumpkin patch, and for some people in Duluth Friday, they had quite the ride to the field of picking.

The Great Pumpkin Train is back in Duluth for this weekend only.

The fall tradition, put on by the North Shore Scenic Railroad, features a 90-minute ride from the depot to and from a grassy field of pumpkins.

Passengers are able to pick their own gourd and are given free admission to tour the railroad museum.

The event is taking place now through October 22nd.

Prices range from $30 to $45 for passengers ages 3 and up.

