Top Plays: 10/20

Bailey scores goal, Schott completes deep ball, Perich returns punt for TD

DULUTH, Minn.- A long-range sectional final goal and two eye-catching touchdowns make the grade in this week’s top plays.

At number three, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton’s Joseph Bailey knocked in a goal against Grand Rapids to put the Lumberjacks up 1-0. C-E-C would win 2-1 and advance to the state tournament.

At number two, Hermantown’s Alex Schott completed a 52-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Menzel. However, the Hawks would end up losing that game to Duluth Denfeld.

At number one, Esko’s Koi Perich returned a punt to the house in their 61-0 win over Pine City. Esko enters the postseason with a perfect 8-0 record.