VSO Fall Vendor & Craft Fair At Community Memorial Hospital

CLOQUET, Minn. — The fall fun continues at the Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet this weekend.

The Volunteer Service Organization or VSO is hosting the Fall Vendor and Craft Fair. Proceeds from the event will help with scholarships and various items for the hospital.

This is the third year of the craft fair, and the president of VSO says it is a great place to get your Christmas finds.

“This is the perfect place to go to buy your Christmas gifts because you get these handcrafted items, one of a kind that you won’t get anywhere else. So, I think it’s awesome and we’ve got some amazing vendors here,” said Phyllis Ducey, president of VSO.

Along with holiday gifts, there are also food trucks to enjoy. The fall vendor and craft fair is taking place tomorrow from 9am to 2pm.