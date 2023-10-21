Public Invited to Assist in Rose Tipping

DULUTH, Minn. — One of Duluth’s most popular destinations is preparing for the cold months ahead.

Roses in the Rose Garden in Leif Erikson Park need to go through a process called rose tipping, which protects the flowers during winter conditions.

The public is invited to assist in rose tipping Monday, October 23, from noon to 3 P.M.

No experience is necessary and all tools and supplies will be provided.

Expert rose tippers will also be on hand to help teach and answer questions.

Click here for more information.