Subaru Love-A-Pet Helps Animals Find Homes

DULUTH, Minn. — One day dedicated to cats, one day dedicated to dogs.

The annual Subaru Love-a-Pet adoption event introduced people to their new family members.

“We always love this event because it’s so successful and we see a lot of animals that have been long term find homes in Duluth,” said Isabel Glover, Babinski Foundation Marketing Coordinator.

Multiple animal shelters and rescues had furry friends available for adoption at discounted prices.

Saturday, October 21, was “Caturday” and dozens of cats and kittens were looking for their forever homes.

Sunday, October 22, is “Pup Day” and will feature just dogs from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

“We had a senior cat go today as well with an older lady and we could tell they’re going to be the best of friends,” said Glover.

Along with adoptable friends, the event also had microchipping and vendors.

The shelters hoped to get as many animals adopted as possible.

“They deserve people who love them and will cherish them every day and just provide them with what they need and deserve which is a loving home and family, loving space,” said Glover.

One of the shelters at the event was Carlton County Animal Rescue, a new rescue who has helped find dozens of cats and dogs home.

“2017 was the last time we had a rescue and so there was a big need and so about two years ago a group of folks came together and started meeting and figuring out how to fill this void and Carlton County Animal Rescue came out of that,” said Meredith Kujala, Carlton County Animal Rescue Stray and Surrender Coordinator.

One of the felines who made the trip to Duluth with the rescue was a kitten named Ronnie, who is missing his right eye.

Ronnie was a part of a littler of four that were exposed to a virus, but Carlton County Animal Rescue were able to save all of the kittens

“Three out of the four kittens had to have eye inoculation surgery where they had to have their eye removed, so if you can, one of his eyes removed when he was spayed and it doesn’t affect him, he is still able to fully see out of this eye, it isn’t painful for him or anything like that,” said Kujala.

While Ronnie has already found a home, his siblings, along with many other animals are still looking for their families.