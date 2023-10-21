UMD Students Enjoy Day at the Farm

DULUTH, Minn. — UMD students got outside Saturday to plant 1000 bulbs of garlic on the school farm.

The UMD Land Lab is just north of campus and has 10 acres of farmland.

The farm helps educate students about food and agriculture, while giving them hands on experience.

Produce such as carrots, cabbage and broccoli are grown at the Land Lab.

Saturday a group of students planted garlic, which will sprout in the spring after the snow melts, and despite rain, the students were able to have fun while planting.

“I’m so glad people came out, even though the weather is a bit iffy, it’s not the warmest day, but it’s not the coldest day wither and its nice to see that students are trying to be engaged in our outdoor spaces here,” said Kai Poecher, UMD Plant the Revolution Vice President.

The UMD Land Lab welcomes student volunteers to assist in farming during the school year, and they also offer jobs in the summer months.