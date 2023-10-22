Authorities: Alcohol, Cannabis Involved In Fatal Collision Near Wuori Township

WUORI TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal two-vehicle collision in Wuori Township involved alcohol and cannabis, according to preliminary charges on the St. Louis County Jail’s roster.

The driver under arrest is a 38-year-old Virginia man. FOX 21 does not normally name suspects until they are formally charged.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on northbound Highway 169.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the suspect was driving a Chevy Impala when he crashed into a pick-up truck that was sitting still in backed-up traffic.

One of the suspect’s passengers was killed. Authorities identified her as Cathy Johnson, 61, of Tower. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The rest of the five people involved in both vehicles were not seriously injured.