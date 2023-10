Bulldogs Return to Hardwood With Preseason Victory

Hakamaki tallies 13 points for UMD

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team returned to Romano Gymnasium Sunday for a 76-41 exhibition win over Lakehead University.

Senior Taya Hakamaki was named the player of the game with 13 points.

The Bulldogs will continue their preseason stretch on Wednesday, November 1st when they travel to Brookings, SD to face South Dakota State.