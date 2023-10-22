DLH: Direct Flights To Phoenix Not Returning, But Nonstop To Fort Myers Will

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth International Airport has announced direct flights from Duluth to Phoenix are not returning this winter. But Sun Country service is returning with direct service to Fort Myers, Florida.

The non-stop flights will start back up Feb. 2 and end April 24.

Sun Country service to Fort Myers will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

Tickets are on sale now at SunCountry.com.

Passengers flying Sun Country out of Duluth will receive 50% off parking at DLH.

DLH officials continue to stress the importance of filling seats out of the Duluth Airport to avoid the potential of airlines pulling back their offerings.