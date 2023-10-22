Harbor Drive Temporarily Closes For DECC Seawall-Waterfront Reconstruction

DULUTH, Minn. — Harbor Drive behind the DECC is temporarily closing for the next 12 months. It’s all part of the seawall-waterfront reconstruction project.

Crews will work through the winter to build the new seawall. When all is said and done in early 2025, the public space between the wall and the DECC will be transformed into a new plaza with pedestrian and bike trails, new lighting, smaller vehicle lanes and and more places to relax and gather.

DECC deliveries will still have access to the area of Harbor Drive.

The $18 million project is supported by state and federal dollars, and a 4% contribution by the city of Duluth.