Moorjani’s Late-Game Header Seals UMD Win

Bulldogs haven't lost since October 1st

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD soccer team had a flair for the dramatics Sunday afternoon in their 2-1 win over the University of Sioux Falls.

The Bulldogs’ first goal game 63 seconds into the match from the right foot of Jackie Jares, who has a team-leading eight goals on the season.

The Cougars evened the score in the second half as Hannah Welsch found the back of the net following a penalty kick deflection of Goalkeeper Jennifer Norris.

With three minutes left, Myra Moorjani played the role of hero for UMD as she knocked in a goal with a header from a Lauren Hansen corner kick.

The Bulldogs are now 6-5-5 on the season. They’ll take on Winona State this Thursday before wrapping up the regular season against Bemidji State on Thursday, November 1st.