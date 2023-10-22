One Dead in Fatal Crash Near Wuori Township Saturday Night

WUORI TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Late Saturday night, one person died in a two-car collision near Wuori Township.

According to the authorities, the crash happened when a Ram 1500 was stopped heading northbound for another vehicle blocking Highway 169. A Chevrolet Impala then struck the Ram 1500 from behind.

Police believe the person who died may not have been wearing a seatbelt.

The five other passengers involved had non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Essentia in Virginia, Minn.

According to the incident report, alcohol may have been involved.