Patty Wetterling Releases Book About Son Jacob’s Kidnapping, Death; Book Event At Fitger’s Tuesday

(FOX 21/FOX 9) – It’s been more than three decades since 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was kidnapped at gunpoint while riding his bike home from a Minnesota convenience store.

And now, Jacob’s mother, Patty, is putting pen to paper to honor her son’s life.

Patty will make a stop at Fitger’s Tuesday, Oct. 24, as part of her book release, “Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope.”

