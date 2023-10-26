A Classic Country Jamboree Happening Nov. 1st At The West Theatre

DULUTH, Minn. — Traditional country music is making its way to the West Theatre in Duluth next week.

Northland Legends is presenting A Classic Country Jamboree happening on November 1st. 5 Northland artists will be performing as well as the Allstar Band bringing tributes of well-known country artists such as Johnny Cash.

The show is styled like the Grand Ole Opry with music for an hour, then an intermission, and more music for another hour. The producer of the show says it’s a family friendly event for everyone to enjoy the classic tunes.

“It really is a memory lane, and the overwriting reason is there is no place you can go to see or hear traditional country music anymore. It’s pushed out,” said Jeff Jarvinen, producer/promoter of A Classic Country Jamboree.

A Classic Country Jamboree” starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 on the day of show. Go to the West Theatre’s website for the details.