Duluth Man With 23 Pending Charges Arrested Again

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have arrested a man who they say already has 23 pending charges against him.

He’s 41-year-old Adam Dack.

Police arrested him Wednesday as the suspect of a stolen vehicle in the Piedmont area.

Dack was in jail Thursday on preliminary charges of burglary and vehicle theft, along with possession of a stolen firearm.

As for the 23 other pending charges Dack is already facing this year alone, a police spokesperson says they include vehicle prowls, damage to property, possession of drugs, credit card fraud, and fleeing officers on foot.