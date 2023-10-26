Proctor Hermantown Swimmers Set for Conference, Sectional Meets

P-H: Two state-qualifying swimmers in 2022

PROCTOR, Minn.- The high school girls swimming and diving season is nearing its end, and swimmers with the Proctor Hermantown is hoping to make some waves before in a pair of crucial upcoming meets.

Despite not having a dive team — and practicing in a pool five yards short of regulation — Proctor Hermantown has kept up with their conference opponents.

“We’ve had a really good season so far,” said senior Ava Niksich. “Our team has a lot of depth, so we’ve been placing good in the invitationals.”

“This has honestly been one of my favorite seasons ever,” gushed junior Norah Gunderson. “We’ve gotten top three at a lot of meets. We’re one of the top teams in the conference, and if we don’t win this year, we’ll hopefully win next year, which is really exciting.”

Niksich and Gunderson both qualified for Minnesota’s state meet in 2022. Each have said they’ve improved this season and know what it will take to reach the podium in sectionals.

“I’m hoping to win my two individual events, the 200 and 500 free…So just swimming my best to do that.” said Niksich.

“Honestly, I’ve just been building since last year,” explained Gunderson, who’s excelled in both the medley and breaststroke. “So just continuing on how I did last year and just like, getting better. I focused a lot more on the technical aspect of it, which I think is really helped me. My underwaters, I think have gotten so much better, so I think that’s a huge part.”

The Lake Superior Conference meet is this Saturday at Superior while sectionals will take place in Hibbing from November 9-11.