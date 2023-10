State Soccer: St. Paul Academy Knocks Off Esko Girls in Shootout at Class A Quarterfinals

Esko finishes the season with a 13-3-3 record.

IRONDALE, Minn.- The Esko girls soccer team would play St. Paul Academy tough in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, but would ultimately fall short 2-1 in a shootout.

The Spartans went a perfect five for five in the shootout.

Esko’s lone goal came from Britta Koski in the first half.

