This Sunday At The DECC: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

DULUTH, Minn. — If you like The Beatles, you are in a whole lot of luck. The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute is bringing its tour to the DECC’s Symphony Hall this Sunday.

It’s an all-new show with a performance of The Beatles’ Rubber Soul in its entirety, as well as the band’s greatest hits.

FOX 21 talked to band member Ron McNeil about the upcoming show.

“Rubber Soul is a real important album. Brian Wilson said it inspired him to write God Only Knows … Drive My Car, In My Life, Michelle, and then of course our George Harrison is going to be bringing the sitar. It’s a really interesting show, bring the whole family. Everyone is going to enjoy it,” said Ron McNeil who plays John Lennon.

McNeil also there’s no back tracks for this band – just four guys, four voices, singing every note!

